Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Exit From Donald Trump’s Campaign Reportedly Left a Huge Void in His Life

Donald Trump’s third indictment in a year is starting to weigh on him as he tries to find support in his ever-diminishing political circle. During his White House administration, he leaned heavily on his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, but their exit left a huge hole in his trusted advisers. That’s where Melania Trump has reportedly entered the picture.

Even though she is nowhere to be found in the spotlight, the former first lady is “being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time,” according to a Page Six source. In addition to running for president in 2024, “these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life,” so don’t believe his “tough front.” Melania is his “secret weapon” to “keeping his temper in check” — the insider added that she’s more effective “than his regular golf games.”

Melania Trump. Photo: KCS Presse/MEGA.

If that emotional check-in sounds familiar, it should. In Bob Woodward’s book, Peril, he talked about Ivanka being sent into the Oval Office on Jan. 6, 2021, to convince her dad to calm down the rioters on Capitol Hill. “She could reach her father in ways others could not,” read an excerpt. “She could talk to him as a daughter.” With his daughter and Kushner firmly out of the political picture, that burden has fallen on Melania’s shoulders.

“[Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table,” the source added. “Melania keeps him on track as a father and has, in many ways, stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had . . . She is his most intimate and internal sounding board.” And while she “backs his bid for a second term completely,” Melania apparently doesn’t want to show up on the campaign trail. Her “secret weapon” powers only seem to work behind closed doors, because right now, a public boost for his image is clearly out of the picture.

