Heidi Klum Continues to Show Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Toned Physique in Gorgeous New Photos From Her Italian Trip

If you’re a fan of following celebrities on social media, Heidi Klum is most likely already in your “Following” list. After all, in addition to sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself, and sweet PDA moments with her husband Tom Kaulitz, she’s a celebrity who’s not afraid to show her true self underneath all the glitz and glamour.

During her recent Italian vacation with Kaulitz, for example, she’s been no different. In the snapshots, Klum is showing fans what she’s really like with no filters, no makeup, and, as it turns out, mostly bikinis.

In her most recent gallery of photos on Instagram, Klum is seen showing off her mile-long legs and toned physique as she wears a one-piece swimsuit from Magda Butrym. The swimsuit, which has a criss-cross detail on the halter top, allowed Klum to put on a busty display.

Klum then paired the white floral swimsuit with brown square aviators. In her hands, Klum is seen holding a plate of fruit salad and another of tomatoes. In the last picture of the gallery, Klum is even seen indulging in a piece of kiwi.

“Make sure to eat your fruits and …..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Prior to the fruit-filled post, Klum shared a sweet tribute to Kaulitz in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary (the two tied the knot in their wedding ceremony sometime in August 2019).

In the post, Klum shared a carousel of photos and a video with her husband. In the first part of the post, the two weren’t afraid to share some PDA as it featured a close-up clip of the longtime model and Kaulitz sharing some smooches. After that, Klum shared photos from the couple’s dinner, and a few candid videos — including one where Kaulitz is brushing his wife’s hair

“Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz,” the caption to Klum’s post read, which loosely translates in English to “I’m sooo in love with you, Tom Kaulitz. “Happy Anniversary mein Liebling.” The second part of Klum’s caption roughly translates to “Happy Anniversary my darling.” So sweet!

From sexy swimsuit photos to loving posts with her husband, following Klum is a must!

