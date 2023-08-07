Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Sinéad O'Connor Allegedly Had This Ruthless Response to JFK Jr. Asking For Her Number

Sinead O'Connor, John F. Kennedy Jr.
Peter Jordan/PA Wire/PA Images & zz/Stephen Trupp/STAR MAX/IPx via Associated Press

Aside from her mesmerizing voice and musical talents, Sinéad O’Connor was perhaps most famous for her fearless personality and take-no-prisoners attitude. One surprising recipient of that attitude was allegedly none other than John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of Jackie Kennedy and former president JFK. The claim comes from renowned journalist Legs McNeil who interviewed, and had a brief romance with, the Irish singer in 1988 across a number of months. In a The Daily Beast article last week, McNeil reflected on his time with the singer following her July 26 death.

During one of their New York meetups, O’Connor and McNeil were dining “at some trendy, yuppie restaurant called ‘America’ on 18th Street,” as McNeil recalls. “Sinéad had just flown in from London and was exhausted.” O’Connor, who McNeil described as “smart, extremely articulate, funny, and the most gorgeous creature I’d ever seen” was just starting to gain recognition in the United States but, even with minimal fame, still managed to captivate some of the customers at the restaurant including one particularly famous one — JFK Jr., often referred to by his nickname, “John-John.”

(Original Caption) Members of the Kennedy family pose for photographers during a press conference 5/25 at the J.F.K. Library to announce the John F. Kennedy Profile on Courage Award, the annual $40,000 prize to honor the late President. The award will be administered by the Kennedy Library Foundation. From the left are: Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, her brother John F. Kennedy Jr., and their mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Getty.

“When she left the table to go to the ladies’ room, John-John Kennedy handed her a piece of paper and pencil and asked for her phone number,” McNeil recalled O’Connor telling him. JFK’s socialite son, who died in a 1999 plane crash, had a reputation as a ladies man in affluent New York social circles and was known to pursue many female stars in his time. O’Connor, however, did not reciprocate his advances. McNeil claims: “The arrogance of John-John earned the wrath of Sinéad, and she broke his pencil and told him to ‘Fuck off!'”

“I was flattered that Sinéad picked me over Kennedy, knowing that every girl in Manhattan would’ve given John-John her left ankle tattoo in favor of a date with him,” McNeil wrote along with other reflections on their time together and high praise for O’Connor’s “very strong will and bravery.” The singer was found dead in her London home on July 26, over a year after her 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide. Police are not treating the singer’s death as suspicious.

