Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Next Reported Hollywood Project Is Eerily Similar to Their Own Love Story

Kristyn Burtt
Everyone is waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next big move, and it seems like that day is officially here. The dynamic duo has reportedly bought the rights to the bestselling romantic novel, Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune — and the story eerily mimics their own lives.

The book, set in the Toronto, Canada area, revolves around a couple who falls in love in their 30s and deal with everything from drug use, undeniable chemistry, losing a parent in a car crash, mental health issues, and postpartum depression. It’s almost as if the story was an autobiography or was, perhaps, loosely based on their lives. According to The Sun, the Sussexes were so drawn to the story that they paid over $3.8 million for the adaptation rights.

“The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix,” a source told the media outlet. And there’s a curious tie to the novel and Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare — they both have the same publisher, Penguin Random House. With Harry’s book likely to be the no. 1 non-fiction publication of 2023, it might have been easy to convince the company to sell him and Meghan the rights to Fortune’s novel.

The movie would be their first project for Netflix that didn’t focus on their personal lives or philanthropic works — and if successful, could mark a significant turn in their Hollywood careers. But there will be a lot of pressure on Harry and Meghan to deliver a top-notch production, especially since readers want to see this story come to life. “This is their biggest and most significant as producers,” the insider added. The Sussexes hope to prove their critics wrong and let Hollywood know that they are more than just a royal family feud.

