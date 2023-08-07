Gisele Bündchen Shares How She’s Feeling About Life Amid Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Romance

While the world grapples with the news Tom Brady may now be dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, it seems like Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life. And although the news isn’t surprising given Bündchen’s initial reaction to her ex and Shayk’s new relationship, it is surely reassuring to see.

On Sunday, Bündchen posted a series of photos from her stay in Ibiti Projeto, a socio-environmental project located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The photos, posted on Instagram alongside some videos on her Instagram Story, show Bündchen making the most of her Brazilian getaway.

In the first picture, for example, she’s seen swinging on a tree swing while overlooking the mountains. In the second picture, followers can see a beautiful blue, green and yellow macaw she encountered up close. In the next pic, she’s seen mimicking a statue’s pose to a T.

In another one of our favorite pictures, Bündchen is seen meditating on a beautiful waterfall. A few pictures later, in addition to a picture of a Brazilian-style breakfast buffet and a gorgeous sunset, Bündchen is seen petting a white horse while mounting her bike and wearing a bike helmet.

“What a magical place!” the Brazilian native wrote in the caption. “I am so recharged and inspired. 🙏🏼”

"Simplicity, at the end, is all that matters," commented one user. "Everything else is pure nonsense and vanity. Congratulations Gisele ❤️"

The Ibiti Projeto also commented, thanking Bündchen for her stay. “When we let the little piece of planet that we take care of with so much affection regenerate, retake your space, the magic happens. Naturally!” the environmental project wrote. “We are happy to be able to make your soul and body be inspired and recharge your energies. Come back soon!”

Bündchen’s Brazilian trip comes shortly after reports that her ex and Shayk may be getting to know each other better. Bündchen, for her part, didn’t seem to be unbothered when the news broke. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom?” a source close to the model told TMZ. “She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.” We’re just loving Bündchen’s new post-divorce phase!

