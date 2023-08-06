Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly ‘Back on Track’ After Relationship Status Speculation

There’s been a lot of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the current relationship status of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The couple has been very private about their engagement and where they stand, choosing instead to focus on their bond without the prying eyes of the public. But it seems the two are finally in a good place, and ready to move forward into their next chapter.

“Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They’re in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track,” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. “They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's recent online interaction gave a definitive sign on where their relationship stands. https://t.co/WXjVJLPm2U — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 18, 2023

MGK and Fox started dating in 2020, around the time the Jennifer’s Body actress split from her husband of roughly 10 years Brian Austin Green. The couple went public with their relationship in June of that year, and by January 2022 announced their engagement. But circumstances took a turn after Fox practically wiped her Instagram clean in early 2023.

The couple, who were previously spotted on a number of red carpets packing on the PDA, has seemingly taken a very private approach to renewing their relationship and working toward a better future. Fans won’t know until they see for themselves where MGK and Fox really stand. But if there is truth to this latest report, it seems the two are in a much better place than they were previously.

