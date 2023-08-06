This Major Former Player in Donald Trump’s Administration Says His Latest Comment Is a ‘Chilling’ Precedent

This major Donald Trump critic is sounding the alarm bell for other critics of the former US President.

Former White House Press Secretary and author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House Stephanie Grisham told CNN’s Brianna Keilar, per HuffPost, that she thinks one of Trump’s latest posts is “chilling,” especially to Trump’s critics.

In case you missed it: the Home Alone 2 star wrote on his Truth Social platform on Aug 4 a message that has actually frightened some people. It read: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

“Well, I think it’s chilling. Legally, it doesn’t seem like it’s very smart. But how is that not intimidation? And, you know, what other people are going to take a message from that?” she said. “As we have seen and heard, people really believe that Donald Trump sent them to the Capitol and people really felt like hours later when he said to stop, they listened.”

She added that other Trump critics should be on alert as well, saying, “Does someone have to get hurt before people take this kind of online intimidation seriously? As somebody who gets death threats every other day, it makes me nervous. It should make anybody who’s ever spoken out against him nervous. And that’s a lot of people.”

For those that don’t know, Grisham was not only the former press secretary, but was appointed the chief of Staff to Melania Trump in 2020. However, she resigned swiftly after the Jan 6 Capital riots.

