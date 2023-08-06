Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Packed on the PDA in This Super Sweet Anniversary Tribute

When it comes to bringing the PDA on social media, no one is doing it quite like Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. These two are rarely averse to sharing a smooch on the ‘Gram, but their latest post together had an extra special meaning. Klum took to Instagram to mark four years of marriage to Kaulitz, and the couple looked as loved up as ever.

In the post, which you can check out below, Klum shared a carousel of photos and video with her husband. The first part of the post featured a close-up clip of the longtime model and Kaulitz sharing a few kisses. There were also photos from the couple’s dinner, and a few candid videos — including one where Kaulitz is brushing his wife’s hair.

“Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz,” the caption to Klum’s post began, which loosely translates in English to “I’m sooo in love with you, Tom Kaulitz. “Happy Anniversary mein Liebling.” The second part of Klum’s caption roughly translates to “Happy Anniversary my darling.” Could these two be any cuter?

While Klum and Kaultiz technically wed sometime in early 2019, the couple’s big bash didn’t take place until August of that year. The two exchanged vows in gorgeous Italy surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones. Four years on and these two are just as smitten as ever.

