Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ Was Accidentally Dragged Into His 2020 Presidential Scandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Kanye West has been embroiled in quite a few jaw-dropping scandals over the past few years, it seems he’s accidentally dragged his new “wife” Bianca Censori right into the center of one of his biggest legal scandals.

For those that don’t know, the Made In America star has been in a legal battle over the missing documentation and finances linked to West’s 2020 Committee during his brief Presidential campaign. Now, how did Censori get involved when she and West only started having a romantic relationship in Nov 2022?

Well, RadarOnline says West’s attorney Bruce Marks reportedly sent an email that mentioned he was also representing Censori in this case, something the committee treasurer and attorney Devin White and Bruce Fein didn’t know about.

White told RadarOnline: “Bruce Marks sent us an email saying we were no longer allowed to communicate with Kanye and Bianca because he was representing both of them relative to the campaign. So, we knew Ye was involved in the campaign — he was the candidate – we had no reason to believe Bianca had anything to do with the 2020 campaign.”

Back in 2020, Censori started working for West’s brand Yeezy, so now they’re investigating links between them.

White and Fein reportedly sent Censori a legal letter telling her to “preserve all evidence” amid West’s case. “We are directing you to preserve all evidence in your possession, custody, or control related, directly or indirectly, to any services you provided to the Committee or to any compensation received from the Committee,” the legal letter said. “We are investigating billings for services or expenses not provided by or incurred to advance the purpose of the Committee, vast overbilling, or services provided by non-U.S. citizens lacking a green card.”

Related story This Part of Parenting Reportedly ‘Saved’ Jackie Kennedy From the Ongoing Trauma of JFK’s Assassination

West and Censori started dating in Nov 2022, and allegedly tied the knot two months later. The reason the legality behind this union is up in the air is that while they did have a secret ceremony, no marriage certificate or license has been found, per New York Post.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have pulled off secret weddings.