Blake Shelton Is Allegedly ‘Seething’ Over Gwen Stefani’s New Friendship for One Reason

Despite recent PDA-filled TikTok videos, close insiders are telling a much different story about what’s allegedly going on behind the scenes with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Not only have they allegedly been bickering about a reality show and going to couples counseling, but it seems Shelton may be “jealous” over Stefani’s new BFF.

In recent months, the Trolls star has gotten super close with Shelton’s tour mate Carly Pearce, especially after Pearce’s breakup with real estate agent Riley King in the early summer of 2023. And while Shelton loves that they’re bonding, his buddies have reportedly been spilling the beans on how he allegedly feels like a third wheel to the girl duo.

“Carly struck up a close friendship with Gwen while she was on tour with Blake. They found they have so much in common and really hit it off,” sources shared to RadarOnline. “They go off for girls’ nights on the town, hang out and get silly, and Blake’s taken about all he can. There’s a tinge of jealousy there because Carly was his friend first.”

They added that “He’s too proud to make a huge stink, but he’s venting to pals, asking why he left The Voice only to be treated like dog meat at home.”

Insiders went as far as to say Shelton is allegedly “seething” over the close friendship, but none of the pirates have commented on this.

The two have been dating since 2015 after meeting on The Voice, and nearly five years later, in Oct 2020, they got engaged. They wed in the summer of 2021. This news comes after insider reports that the two former Voice coaches have been fighting over multiple aspects of their relationship and future.

