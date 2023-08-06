Resurfaced Videos Show Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed What It Was Like Kissing JFK Jr

The Kennedy family’s dating life is one of the more confusing timelines in the A-list realm, especially when it comes to John F. Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. At one point, JFK Jr. was attached to anyone and everyone who was a major player in Hollywood like Pamela Anderson, Madonna, and even Sarah Jessica Parker?!

Back in the early 1990s, the Sex and the City mega-star and JFK Jr. met at the theater, which Parker’s friend Adan Shankman confirmed to People in 2000. However, the relationship didn’t last long, and within a few months, the pair called it quits.

In a previous, resurfaced clip with Andy Cohen where they played his skit of “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live back in 2017, Cohen asked Parker, “What was it like to passionately kiss JFK Jr?”

Hesitantly, she revealed that kissing the 1988 People’s Sexiest Man Alive figure was “pleasant,” and talked about his “exquisite” hair.

Now, the reason she’s so hesitant to discuss JFK Jr. is because he’s no longer here with us. She said, “I feel like we’ve covered this territory, like if he were alive I’d feel more comfortable, if he were accomplishing all the things that I’m certain he was going to accomplish, and living a really joyful and adventurous life then I would probably feel more comfortable answering more questions about him.”

The only other major time Parker discussed her months-long relationship was back in 1992 for the New York Times, where she described how the constant media coverage played a major role in their breakup.

Related story Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Rare Glimpse Into Her Home Life & Reveals One Thing Her Family Does Every Single Night

“We would go places where there wasn’t a soul around, and the next day I’d see pictures of us there in the tabloids,” she said, something many of his exes talked about, including his late wife Carolyn Bassette.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

