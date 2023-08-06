Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth’s Settlement Shows They Wanted This Divorce To Be as Quick as Possible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While fans are still reeling over the shocking divorce announcement between Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, it seems they’ve already settled everything in court. Only four months after they announced their divorce, they’ve already divided their assets. Unlike quite a few major Hollywood couples during their divorce proceedings right now, it seems Witherspoon and Toth wanted this divorce to be as clean and as quick as possible.

Despite their massive wealth, their physical assets, and their businesses, the Whiskey in a Teacup author and Toth literally split everything either 50/50, or kept it so whoever had it first, was theirs.

For instance, in details obtained by People, their filings were as straightforward as can be with their physical possessions. “All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” the documents read. “Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry and personal items free and clear of any and all claims of the other party.”

Along with that, there will be no alimony, they pay their own attorney fees, split court costs evenly, and have 50/50 joint custody of their son Tennessee, 10. The only thing that raised some eyebrows was the mutual nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that they signed after all of this. But as the document states, they did this to maintain the privacy in their personal lives.

“There is a mutual desire and intent to maintain confidentiality with respect to their private, personal and business affair of every king, including … the terms of this settlement,” it read. “The Nondisclosure Agreement executed by the parties is and shall remain enforceable at all times in perpetuity.”

So that’s it, Witherspoon and Toth are both officially and legally back on the market!

Witherspoon and Toth were married for nearly 12 years, since tying the knot in 2011. They announced their divorce through social media in a now-archived post on March 24, 2023.

Many details and reports have come out as to what led up to this split, such as Toth’s reported midlife crisis, his failed business ventures, and Witherspoon’s reported jam-packed schedule. While none of these have been confirmed as the causes, it seems they are both moving on in their own ways (and Toth is already seeing someone else)!

