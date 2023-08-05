Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Believes Jared Kushner Sold Out His Father-in-Law in 3rd Indictment

Kristyn Burtt
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: U.S. President Donald Trump waves while walking to a waiting Marine One helicopter with son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner while departing the White House on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Michigan and Tennessee today. Plus Icon
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Donald Trump’s third indictment this year has many people speculating who gave evidence about the former president in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Well, one former Trump administration insider thinks he has a clue and he’s spilling some serious Washington, D.C. tea.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, suggested to CNN that Jared Kushner could be the anonymous “cooperating witness” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 45-page filing. It’s no secret that Kushner was his father-in-law’s right-hand man during his time in the White House — if anyone knew what Donald Trump was up to, it was him. There are six unnamed “co-conspirators” in the indictment, but the media been too busy trying to identify those people instead of focusing in on the “cooperating witness.”

“You see nothing of Jared Kushner,” Cohen said. “Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there, he was on Donald’s lap, the entire time, from the day Donald entered the White House to the day that he left.” That’s when the lawyer went in for the kill with his allegations about Kushner’s role in the indictment. He noted, “I believe he is probably a cooperating witness.”

Cohen thinks that Kushner would sell out his father-in-law “in a heartbeat” for a rather sinister reason. “Do you think Jared is any different than Donald?” he queried. “Do you think Donald wouldn’t throw Jared under the bus in order to save himself. The answer is an emphatic yes.” If this allegation turns out to be true, Trump family dinners are going to be a rather brutal affair.

