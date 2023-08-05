Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince Harry Reportedly Talks ‘Constantly’ With These Members of the Royal Family

Julia Teti
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to the media at Windsor Castle following the birth of his son on May 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz at 05:26 BST.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Since taking a step back from his duties as a senior member of The Firm, Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family hasn’t been, well, easy. There’s a lot of tension between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, not to mention some unresolved conflict with his father, King Charles III. But Harry does have allies across the pond, and he reportedly talks to them “constantly.”

Of course we’re talking about Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Despite the long distance, Harry and his cousins are “so close” to each other. “They’re still the best of friends and talk constantly,” a family insider shared with People. Watching their beloved cousin and his family’s drama aired in public, however, has been “really stressful” for the princesses.

“This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it,” the source went on, noting Beatrice and Eugenie “understand and live the royal machine.” While there is some internal conflict, the princesses are still as tightly knit with Harry as ever.

The trio’s bond was on display during King Charles III’s coronation, when Harry was spotted with Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooskbank. Eugenie and Harry also hit up the Super Bowl in 2022, and she appeared in a few candid clips in Harry & Meghan. All told, we’re glad Harry is maintaining such a strong bond with members of his family.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

