Meghan Markle Has Reportedly ‘Moved On’ From This Royal Family Drama & Is Shifting Her ‘Focus’ Elsewhere

Over the course of the last few years, the ongoing drama between significant members of the royal family has unravelled in the public eye. From chilly encounters to sources speaking on members of the House of Windsor’s personal matters, it’s been hard to keep track of. But it seems Meghan Markle is moving past one particular narrative and choosing to put her energy in a different area of her life.

While tensions are still high between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and father King Charles, Meghan is opting to support her husband in a new way, taking a “softer approach” to these fragmented relationships. “The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” a source shared with People. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

And since she’s reportedly “moved on” from the drama of royal life, Meghan is shifting her attention to her young family. “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids,” the source continued. Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

It’s been a few years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their state-side move after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. In that time, the couple rehashed their experience as prominent members of The Firm. But now, as they enter a new chapter, they seem poised to put the past behind them, focusing on new projects and endeavors as a couple and independent people.

