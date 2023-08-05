Ariana Grande’s Reported Public Make-Out Session With Ethan Slater Might Have Happened When They Were Both Married

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande’s recent relationship with Ethan Slater is looking more and more like it was an affair, even though both parties deny it. There are plenty of sources from the Wicked set who are spilling the tea about the reported romance that everyone knew about except their spouses.

At the time, Grande was married to Dalton Gomez, and Slater was married to Lilly Jay and they share an almost one-year-old son. However, the two actors are accused of being “sloppy on set” and they didn’t seem to care if everyone knew that they were involved. “They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly,” a source revealed to the Daily Mail. “They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party [in March].”

These new photos show just how close Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were during their time filming 'Wicked.' https://t.co/K1sSgEukjY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 4, 2023

The recently surfaced snapshots from the set of Wicked, which clearly indicate that the duo was close, Grande and Slater might need to come up with a better timeline of events — it’s getting messy. Fans already know how Jay feels about the situation, calling the “Thank U, Next” singer “not a girl’s girl.” Gomez has remained silent about the affair allegations and he nor Grande has filed for divorce. The only one who has made a permanent move is Slater, who is exiting from his marriage to Jay.

It’s hard to believe that a crisis PR team hasn’t stepped in to help Grande at this point because the optics aren’t great — especially since other women have claimed she’s stolen their boyfriends in the past. And a showmance often doesn’t translate to the real world. Once Grande and Slater finish their two-part Wicked film will they reach end-game status or just be a blip on the Hollywood romance radar?

