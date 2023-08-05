The Royal Family’s Latest Move Against Meghan Markle May Indicate That They Are Done Fueling Feud Rumors

Meghan Markle turned 42 on Aug. 4 and she’s been spotted celebrating in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry. However, not everyone is publicly acknowledging her birthday this year and it might be for a very strategic reason.

The royal family let the day slide by with nary a mention of Meghan on her special day on their social media accounts. Perhaps they sent a private message (or not), but it’s clear that the palace really wants to move on from the headlines of the last few years. Even just a reference of the Sussexes on their Twitter account is just enough to get the British tabloids roaring with a fresh set of headlines. This pointed omission, at least on a public level, feels like King Charles III’s official way of moving on.

This new mission is vastly different from last year, when Meghan’s 41st birthday was recognized by Prince William and Kate Middleton. They wrote on their official Twitter account along with a snapshot of Meghan, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” Charles and Queen Camilla’s Clarence House account also sent warm wishes her way on her birthday.

Meghan isn’t the only one in the Sussex family who didn’t receive a birthday message, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also weren’t acknowledged this year. Prince Harry’s birthday isn’t until Sept. 15, but if he’s also left off the birthday list, then it’s pretty clear that Charles has ordered the rest of the royal family to stop mentioning the couple on their social media accounts. It only adds fuel to a very hot royal fire.

