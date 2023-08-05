Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The Royal Family’s Latest Move Against Meghan Markle May Indicate That They Are Done Fueling Feud Rumors

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25, 2018. - Anzac Day commemorates Australian and New Zealand casualties and veterans of conflicts and marks the anniversary of the landings in the Dardanelles on April 25, 1915 that would signal the start of the Gallipoli Campaign during the First World War. Plus Icon
Meghan Markle TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.
August 4th 2020 - Duchess Meghan of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday. She was born Rachel Meghan Markle in Los Angeles, California on August 4th 1981. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 5/8/19 Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, Archie - who was born on May 6, 2019 - at a photocall on May 8, 2019 in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. 04 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, London, UK, on the 5th March 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624783_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Royal baby. Undated photos of the Duchess of Sussex pictured on a number of royal engagements, as she had a busy pregnancy in what was her first year as a member of the royal family. Issue date: Monday May 6, 2019. American actress Meghan, 37, fell pregnant around two months after marrying the Duke of Sussex in a historic royal wedding in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. See PA story ROYAL Baby Pregnancy. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:42709150 (Press Association via AP Images)
July 27th 2020 - Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) allegedly never became friends and Meghan was upset that Kate never reached out to her nor visited according to the explosive new upcoming biography, "Finding Freedom". - File Photo by: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/25/18 Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service on December 25, 2018 at Sandringham, Norfolk, England, UK.
6 Insane Conspiracy Theories Meghan Markle Has Faced Since Becoming a Royal 6 Images

Meghan Markle turned 42 on Aug. 4 and she’s been spotted celebrating in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry. However, not everyone is publicly acknowledging her birthday this year and it might be for a very strategic reason. 

The royal family let the day slide by with nary a mention of Meghan on her special day on their social media accounts. Perhaps they sent a private message (or not), but it’s clear that the palace really wants to move on from the headlines of the last few years. Even just a reference of the Sussexes on their Twitter account is just enough to get the British tabloids roaring with a fresh set of headlines. This pointed omission, at least on a public level, feels like King Charles III’s official way of moving on

This new mission is vastly different from last year, when Meghan’s 41st birthday was recognized by Prince William and Kate Middleton. They wrote on their official Twitter account along with a snapshot of Meghan, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” Charles and Queen Camilla’s Clarence House account also sent warm wishes her way on her birthday. 

Meghan isn’t the only one in the Sussex family who didn’t receive a birthday message, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also weren’t acknowledged this year. Prince Harry’s birthday isn’t until Sept. 15, but if he’s also left off the birthday list, then it’s pretty clear that Charles has ordered the rest of the royal family to stop mentioning the couple on their social media accounts. It only adds fuel to a very hot royal fire.  

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!

Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad