Elizabeth Hurley Sizzled in a Fire-Engine Red Gown With a Deep-Plunging Neckline That’s Reminiscent of Her Bedazzled Era

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley always knows how to make a stunning appearance on the red carpet, but she might have gone into next-level territory at the Remus Lifestyle Night on Thursday in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The fire-engine red gown took our breath away — she looked like a devilishly mischievous angel in the dress.

The ensemble hugged her gorgeous curves and was tailored to perfection on her fit physique. The plunging V-neckline and the thigh-high slit showed off every angle. Hurley styled her hair in soft waves that framed her face and accented her makeup with a smoky eye. The jewelry was subtle because the gown was such a head-turner — a throwback to her Bedazzled era. The 58-year-old actress looked so happy and confident in the outfit — she was the star of the show.

Hurley’s date for the night was her 21-year-old son Damian Hurley, who looked equally as stylish in an oversized blue suit paired with crisp white sneakers. He joined his mother on the red carpet for photos and interviews, looking rather relaxed in the spotlight since he’s done this a few times before. Damian has even become quite the photographer for all of his mother’s sizzling Instagram shots.

ABCDress High-Slit, V-Neck Red Gown $58.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hurley revealed that during the lockdown phase of the pandemic, he was behind the camera lens, snapping away to help promote her bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She shared with People how supportive Damian is, especially when she wants to take a fashion risk, “He said, mom, ‘Just do it.’ Okay. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ But it’s good I had him on task, especially during lockdown.” We love a son who is his mom’s best cheerleader!

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley: