Natalie Portman May Have Given a Subtle Hint About the State of Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied After Alleged Affair

Natalie Portman has laid pretty low from public view after reports surfaced that her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, cheated on her with a French woman. Behind the scenes, sources were claiming the couple was working on their marriage, but her recent trip to Australia might reveal more about the current state of their union.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actress was in Sydney to attend the Angel City Equity Summit as a part of her duties as the co-founder of the National Women’s Soccer League team, Angel City FC. She showed up wearing a pair of skinny jeans with a crisp white shirt and a houndstooth blazer. She accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, black flats, and a chic crossbody bag. However, there was one major piece of jewelry missing: her wedding ring. Curiously, she didn’t hide her left hand from public view — and it just so happened to be her 11th wedding anniversary that day.

Natalie Portman. Photo: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images.

Portman has not spoken publicly about Millepied’s alleged affair, but a family insider told People, “He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.” As for the Oscar winner, she is primarily focused on her two children with Millepied, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” they added.

The talented duo met on the set of Black Swan in 2010, but there was apparently some messiness to their dating timeline. At the time, Millepied was in a long-term relationship with American Ballet Theatre star Isabella Boylston. Fans shouldn’t expect Portman nor Millepied to comment on their marital status since they’ve always preferred to stay out of the headlines, but this time, it might be a more difficult challenge to navigate.

