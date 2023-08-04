Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Is Ready to ‘Unravel the Trauma’ She Endured at the Playboy Mansion in Upcoming Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After being relatively silent after the death of her husband, Hugh Hefner, in 2017, Crystal Hefner is ready to share her story. In January 2024, her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, will share the truth of what life behind the Playboy Mansion walls was really like.

Crystal promised in her interview with Us Weekly, “No one is safe.” She moved into the mansion at the tender age of 21, when believed she received “the golden ticket for the Willy Wonka [factory].” That dream quickly turned into a nightmare and “it all started crumbling down.” It took the death of the Playboy founder for her to finally seek therapy “to unravel the trauma” of what she experienced in her time living there.

“Your value is what you look like,” she explained. “I was rewarded for being codependent and feeling like I was nothing without Hef and had no value of my own. You’re rewarded for not having a life of your own outside of the person.” Her perspective will be much different than Hugh’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison’s version of events that she has shared over the years because Crystal was there until the end of his life.

Crystal is promising some “hard stories” and plenty of bombshells about the people who “hurt” her. She added, “The stories are very detailed, and there are things that have never been spoken about before.” The memoir is a way for her to finally have a voice in the events that happened to her. Crystal hopes this is the final chapter in a dark part of her life as she puts the Playboy saga to rest for good.

