Meghan Markle Might Be the Close Friend Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Is Leaning on Amid Her Split From Justin Trudeau

The shocking split of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau from her husband, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rocked the headlines this week. But Sophie may have a very close BFF to lean on, someone who will keep her side of the story out of the news: Meghan Markle.

The two women have been friends since 2016 after being introduced by their mutual pal, Jessica Mulroney. She thought Sophie could help Meghan navigate the fresh terrain of media after the world found out she was dating Prince Harry while she was filming Suits in Toronto. “Sophie had given up a career in television, where she had been working as a correspondent on CTV’s eTalk, to take on a more formal role alongside her husband as he hit the campaign trail,” wrote Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their 2020 book, Finding Freedom.

Meghan and Sophie found an easy comfort in each other with their high-profile romances. “The pair became fast email friends, Meghan was interested to hear how Sophie had successfully made the move from an entertainment news correspondent to much-beloved first lady, all while skillfully dodging controversy,” the book continued. It was Sophie who warned Meghan of the rocky waters ahead, especially with the notoriously difficult British tabloids.

“Sophie would have made it clear that every single aspect of Meghan’s past would be dug up, so the most important thing was to be honest with Harry – tell him everything,” an insider told the Finding Freedom authors. “Sophie’s a smart woman and the perfect brain for Meghan to pick. She knows how difficult something like this is.”

Now, it might be the Duchess of Sussex’s turn to help her friend in need as she weathers her split from Justin. Sophie visited Montecito before, and was even a guest on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see her back on the West Coast for some rest, privacy, and a sympathetic ear to listen to her woes.

