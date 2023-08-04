Where Ron & Casey DeSantis Got Married Will Seriously Surprise You Given His Politics

Given the war Ron DeSantis is waging against Disney, it might be surprising to learn that the Florida Governor married his wife, Casey, at the popular theme park. DeSantis has been slowly trying to diminish the Magic Kingdom by stripping Disney of its ability self-govern the land occupied by Disney World. This effort was a retaliation to Disney’s criticism of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

However, in another time, 2009, DeSantis clearly didn’t have the same gripe against the theme park that he has now. As has been the subject of many internet memes, DeSantis and his wife tied the knot in a wedding chapel attached to the Grand Floridian, a Victorian-themed hotel. The 2024 presidential candidate addressed the wedding in his latest book, The Courage to be Free.

“Casey’s family was what one might call a family of Disney enthusiasts. They loved going to Disney World,” he wrote in a chapter titled “The Magic Kingdom of Woke Corporatism” according to The Hill. DeSantis was quick to blame his wife for the hypocritical venue choice. “Being the dutiful groom,” he said, “I deferred to her.” He did, however, weigh in with one rule: “My only condition was that no Disney characters could be part of our wedding. I wanted our special day to look and feel like a traditional wedding.” He added, “I didn’t want Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck in our wedding photos.”

Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife, @CaseyDeSantis! I am so thankful for our marriage every day, you are an amazing wife, mother and friend. Love you so much! pic.twitter.com/uxbOGFGxqe — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 26, 2022

He acknowledged that after their “beautiful ceremony,” he and his wife “both figured that we would be returning to Disney World to bring our kids to experience the theme parks, as we did as children.” But alas, a different focus took over. “I had no inkling that, years later, I would be squaring off against Disney in a political battle that would reverberate across the nation.”

In February, the Republican governor signed a bill to establishing a new state-controlled district in place of Disney’s self-governing status. Most recently, DeSantis abolished diversity, equity, and inclusion programs created by Disney as part of his wider effort to dismantle such things across the state.

