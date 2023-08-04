Melania Trump’s Absence From Donald’s Arraignments Might Be a Very Calculated Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Donald Trump is on his third indictment in a matter of months, people are wondering why Melania Trump hasn’t shown up to any of his arraignments. Former White House Press Secretary and author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, Stephanie Grisham, thinks she knows why her former boss is staying far away from her husband’s legal woes.

When asked on CNN what Grisham thinks of Melania’s silence, she had a very pointed response. “I actually don’t make anything of it,” she explained. “That is Melania Trump. She is saying in her mind, “You know, this is his issue, he can deal with it. He doesn’t need me there to prop him up. I’m too busy to go with him.'” Grisham believes that her response to Donald Trump’s indictments is calculated — she’s going to show up on her terms.

That low-key approach was also how she strategized her role as first lady when Donald Trump was in the White House. “Melania Trump revolutionized [the role] in an unusual way because she didn’t move into the White House right away,” author Kate Andersen Brower told SheKnows. “She didn’t do what we all wanted. She didn’t seem to care about making the public like her.”

Grisham believes that Melania will eventually be by the former president’s side, but when she’s good and ready. “She will show up by his side when she wants to — when she’s perfectly ready,” she added. With a possible fourth indictment on the way next week, don’t expect Melania to show up in Atlanta to console her husband. She’s not interested in making this a public spectacle, this is Donald Trump’s battle.

