Keke Palmer Reveals the Honest Reason Why She’s Sensitive to the Body Image Messaging as a Celebrity

Keke Palmer had her first child in February, but she is being cautious about putting out the message of how she got back into shape. She knows that her life in the spotlight gives her many advantages that other parents don’t have — and that’s why she wants to be sensitive about her postpartum routine when talking about it in the media.

She acknowledged her privilege on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, noting, “It is my job. Let’s not get crazy — I don’t want people thinking that I am setting unrealistic standards. I can afford a trainer, meal prep and a lot of things,” she explained on the Aug. 1 episode. “It is expensive, but I am investing in my career because it is my career to look good. Not even is it my career to look good, it is my career choice to have the kind of career that I want to have.”

After having her son, Leo, Palmer decided it was up to her to figure out her health regimen. She didn’t want anyone else to dictate that for her. “I never want to put it on anybody,” she said. “I always want to make it clear that when I am talking about fitness, health and wellness is that ‘Your journey is your journey. You figure it out the way you can.’ And when you look at these celebrities and people in the industry, know that it is their job.”

With Hollywood celebrities diving deeply into the Ozempic craze, it’s hard not to feel the external pressure to be as fit as possible even if it’s an unhealthy way to lose weight. Palmer acknowledged, “I get the girls want to get into shape, but I hate that.” The Nope actress wants her fans to focus on their personal health and wellness routine not look to Hollywood to set the standard because it isn’t a fair comparison.

