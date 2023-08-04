Leah Remini Claims She Received This Astonishing Punishment for Her Behavior at Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Wedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leah Remini’s jaw-dropping lawsuit against the Church of Scientology for claims of stalking and harassment chronicles numerous incidents that she endured over the year. But there’s one major story that revolves around the 2006 wedding of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes that has us shocked. The former King of Queens star spoke about it in her 2015 book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, but the legal documents go even further to reveal how somebody else’s big day changed everything for her.

At the TomKat nuptials in Italy, Remini questioned the whereabouts of leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelley, who “was nowhere to be found.” That inquiry set off a chain of events that led to a severe punishment, according to the legal documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. The 53-year-old actress wrote a “Knowledge Report” to the church where she expressed her concerns about Shelley. Instead of being seen as a helpful member of the church, Remini was reportedly sent to the Scientology “spiritual” headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise. Photo: Robert Evans/Handout via Getty Images.

Calling it “one of her life’s worst nightmares,” Remini was reprimanded for four months after being “presented with dozens of internal reports from Scientologists complaining about her behavior at the wedding.” The suit alleges that this process “cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars and nearly led her to have a psychotic breakdown” until she finally relented and took back her report about Shelley. In essence, she was being forced to admit that “she was the problem in this situation (despite it not being true).”

The reported punishment didn’t end there. Remini alleged that she also had to make amends with the head of Scientology and Cruise by donating “money to name a seat in a theater after Suri Cruise” and “raise money for donation to Scientology causes led by Tom Cruise.” By the time Remini exited the Church of Scientology in 2013, she believes she had spent around $5 million of her personal fortune over 35 years as member of the church.

The Church of Scientology reached out to SheKnows and called Remini’s lawsuit “pure lunacy.” (Read the full statement here.)

