Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Were Reportedly ‘in Their Own Little World’ During Ultra-Private NYC Date

After being spotted together for the first time last month, former NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk are seeing where their connection takes them. And, as it turns out, it took them to New York City for a “private and ensconced” .

According to an eyewitness source for Page Six, the two enjoyed an ultra-private dinner at Sushi Azabu, a modern sushi restaurant in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. Per the source, the two chose not to dine in the main dining room with the rest of the customers and were escorted to a private room for dinner instead.

“It was just the two of them,” the insider said. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.” Fair enough, right?

For the date night, Brady was reportedly wearing “a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers” while Shayk dressed up a little more and looked “much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.”

Tom Brady is prioritizing his family during his birthday which may be why he won't celebrate with his rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

And although we can’t confirm if it was or wasn’t, we’re wondering if their dinner also celebrated Brady’s 46th birthday yesterday, August 3. After all, a source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Shayk would not be involved in any birthday celebrations on the day of.

"He'll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children," the source said. In fact, Brady rung in his new age as he jetted off to Tanzania, Africa for a safari adventure with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian. He shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

As for Brady and Shayk’s relationship, it seems like they’re getting along so well that Shayk’s ex Bradley Cooper is getting more and more fearful. “Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides,” an insider told the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline. The source even warned that things could get heated with a “testosterone-fueled smackdown” if it came to it.

Although we think it might be a little too early to plan for a “smackdown” just yet, we’re also thinking there’s no better proof for Shayk’s strong connection with Brady than having her ex shaking in his boots.

