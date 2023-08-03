Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Dr. Jill Biden & Melania Trump Share a Revolutionary Sensibility to the Role of First Lady That Just Might Surprise You

Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows exclusive badge.
Dr. Jill Biden, Melania Trump Plus Icon
Dr. Jill Biden, Melania Trump Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
4th May 1861: Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, dressed for his inauguration. (Photo by Library Of Congress/Getty Images)
View of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882 - 1945) (center), with his wife, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1884 - 1962), and son James Roosevelt (1907 - 1991), attend his inaguration, Washington DC, March 4, 1933. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Headed For the White House. Washington, D.C.: John F. Kennedy, wearing top hat, and his wife, Jacqueline, leave their Georgetown home for the White House, where they had coffee with President Eisenhower prior to inauguration ceremonies.
Mrs. Lyndon Johnson is shown smiling here wearing a red coat which is known as the Inaugural coat.
15 Fashionable First Ladies’ Inauguration Day Looks 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When taking a look at the first lady role in the modern era, it’s easy to criticize Melania Trump for looking rather disinterested in the job. However, it’s important to note that it’s an unpaid position where there are big expectations of not only supporting your husband while in office, but also giving up your personal interests for the greater good of the United States (again, unpaid).

Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, exclusively explained to SheKnows how Melania and Dr. Jill Biden have both “revolutionized” the way the first lady role is perceived. “It’s probably one of the most unique and singular positions in American politics because it evolves according to the person who holds it,” Brower adds.

Melania, was essentially “unknowable” in the position because she didn’t let the press or the American public in. “Melania Trump revolutionized it in an unusual way because she didn’t move into the White House right away,” Brower says. “She didn’t do what we all wanted. She didn’t seem to care about making the public like her. It was bizarre.” As a result, Melania is as “much of a cipher now as she was then” because she hasn’t even embraced her post-White House role, which usually involves a memoir and high-paying speaking engagements. Instead, she’s ensconced behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago.

Jill has a completely different approach to being the first lady. She’s thrilled to make appearances overseas and act as an ambassador for Joe Biden’s administration, but she’s also holding down a job as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College. “Jill Biden is working, which no First Lady has ever done, [and] it’s remarkable to think about,” she says. Even though the two women are very different in their political ideologies and how they cemented their places in history as the first lady, Brower notes, “Each woman has changed and forced a change in the role” which will impact how the position evolves in the future.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad