Supermodel Christy Turlington Is the Latest Celebrity Turning Her Back on Hollywood’s Beauty Standards

As a supermodel, Christy Turlington is used the focus being about her looks, but now that she’s 54, she’s shunning the beauty standards placed on women in Hollywood. The fashion icon is reframing the aging narrative and just saying no to any peer pressure about altering her face from plastic surgery.

She told Marie Claire that the “beauty icons” she looks up to are “women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves” and have a natural quality about them. “I love seeing a real face,” she explained. “A face of someone who’s lived life. I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin (the British actress who was the muse for Hermès’ Birkin bag). They have the kind of faces I like to see, and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore.”

Turlington appreciated that “Jane aged in her way.” She added, “She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on. I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces.” That’s the supermodel’s firm commitment to age gracefully in a way that works for her. She’s not interested in the storyline that society seems to dictate to women as they grow older, Turlington is confident in the skin she’s in.

She also wants to remind women that women don’t need external forces to tell them how to define beauty — she wants everyone to look inside. “Beauty is this limitless ideal that you can find everywhere. It’s something that does evolve, but not so much the idea of beauty as much as your understanding and appreciation of beauty,” Turlington summed up. “People look outside themselves to define it, but I’ve learned over time that beauty is a feeling, a sense of wellness, and even acceptance in a way.”

