Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Barack Obama’s Reported Advice to Joe Biden Indicates He’s Concerned About a 2nd Donald Trump Presidency

Kristyn Burtt
President of the United States Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talk during a college basketball game between Georgetown Hoyas and the Duke Blue Devils on January 30, 2010 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC. Plus Icon
Barack Obama, Joe Biden Mitchell Layton/GETTY IMAGES.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. walks down the beach with his daughter Malia, 10, during his vacation to Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008 in Kailua, Hi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo President Barack Obama is almost jerked off his feet as he shows off their new dog Bo, a 6-month-old Portuguese water dog with his daughters Malia, left, and Sasha Obama, right, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, file photo President Barack Obama kisses his daughter Sasha on the head while his other daughter Malia, right, and first lady Michelle Obama look during an NCAA college basketball game in Washington between Howard University and the Oregon State team coached by the first lady's brother Craig Robinson. Obama likes to talk about his kids. What parent doesn't? But he's the president, and he brings up his daughters to explain his thinking on all sorts of combustible national issues, from the rescue of an American aid worker from Somali pirates to the touchy subject of public access to emergency contraception. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
President Barack Obama, accompanied by first last Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha arrive at the election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, in Chicago. Obama defeated Republican challenger former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
All the Best Photos of Barack Obama With His Daughters Sasha & Malia 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that former President Barack Obama’s friendship with current President Joe Biden is genuine. The dynamic duo are so close that the 44th president reportedly stopped by the White House to offer a bit of election advice when it comes to running Joe Biden running against Donald Trump for a second time. 

In an effort to avoid what happened to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Barack Obama “voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths,” according to The Washington Post. The late June luncheon hit on a discussion about Donald Trump’s “intensely loyal following” along with the “Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem and a polarized country.” In other words, don’t get too comfortable or confident in your campaign — keep fighting for the job. 

Barack Obama “made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities,” he’s worried about the “iron grip” Donald Trump has on the Republican Party. That’s why the former president made a commitment to be all-in for Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign — if he needs help, Barack Obama will be there. The media outlet is suggesting he will use his popularity in the Democrat Party to rally voters in the crucial swing states and do a variety of media appearances that cut across sports and entertainment. 

‘The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’
$19.39 $29.99 35% Off

on Amazon.com

Joe Biden is also looking to lock in the support of other high-profile Democrats since he will likely face Donald Trump, barring any issues with his legal cases, for a second time. A New York Times/Sienna College poll shows a tight race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump with both of them tied at 43 percent if they were to face each other in 2024. It’s going to come to down those swing voters, and that’s why Barack Obama is rolling up his sleeves to make sure a second Donald Trump presidency doesn’t happen again.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad