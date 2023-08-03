Barack Obama’s Reported Advice to Joe Biden Indicates He’s Concerned About a 2nd Donald Trump Presidency

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that former President Barack Obama’s friendship with current President Joe Biden is genuine. The dynamic duo are so close that the 44th president reportedly stopped by the White House to offer a bit of election advice when it comes to running Joe Biden running against Donald Trump for a second time.

In an effort to avoid what happened to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Barack Obama “voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths,” according to The Washington Post. The late June luncheon hit on a discussion about Donald Trump’s “intensely loyal following” along with the “Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem and a polarized country.” In other words, don’t get too comfortable or confident in your campaign — keep fighting for the job.

Georgia isn't messing around with Donald Trump's indictments. https://t.co/SnEnOjjlcr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 3, 2023

Barack Obama “made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities,” he’s worried about the “iron grip” Donald Trump has on the Republican Party. That’s why the former president made a commitment to be all-in for Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign — if he needs help, Barack Obama will be there. The media outlet is suggesting he will use his popularity in the Democrat Party to rally voters in the crucial swing states and do a variety of media appearances that cut across sports and entertainment.

‘The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’ $19.39 $29.99 35% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Joe Biden is also looking to lock in the support of other high-profile Democrats since he will likely face Donald Trump, barring any issues with his legal cases, for a second time. A New York Times/Sienna College poll shows a tight race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump with both of them tied at 43 percent if they were to face each other in 2024. It’s going to come to down those swing voters, and that’s why Barack Obama is rolling up his sleeves to make sure a second Donald Trump presidency doesn’t happen again.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.