Donald Trump Better Get Ready for a Mug Shot if He’s Indicted for the 4th Time in Georgia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump is having a hot legal summer, and after his third indictment for his involvement on Jan. 6, 2021, Georgia is preparing for a possible fourth indictment — and they aren’t messing around. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is making it very clear that if the former president is charged for his post-election conduct in Fulton County, Georgia, he will not be receiving any special treatment.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mug shot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat told WSB-TV. Donald Trump has, so far, avoided getting his mug shot taken in his first two indictments (he will be charged on Thursday in the Jan. 6 case), but Georgia seems to be taking a harder line with his possible legal proceedings.

Did Donald Trump just run out of luck? https://t.co/7BYAI6E5q3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 2, 2023

Sheriff Labat and his team have studied how New York and Miami handled the indictments, and they will be closing watching Washington, D.C. on Thursday. With Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expected to reveal whether Donald Trump will be charged later this month, law enforcement is ready in case there is an outbreak of riots after the announcement.

‘Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President’ $15.50 $30.00 48% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

It doesn’t sound like Georgia cares one way or another that Donald Trump used to occupy the White House. If he’s indicted, he’s going to be treated like any regular person who is arrested — and that is something the former president isn’t used to. Sheriff Labat seems to be ready with a mug-shot camera in hand for Donald Trump’s possible fourth indictment.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.