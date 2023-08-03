A Video of Justin Trudeau & His Wife Is Going Viral for the Wrong Reasons After Their Separation

Twitter users are revisiting old clips of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau after the couple announced their separation and they’ve landed on one particularly awkward video that may have been a sign of trouble.

The couple revealed in joint statement that they would be ending their 18-year marriage and have already signed a legal separation agreement. “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau said in an Instagram post. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.” The couple are parents to three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

A resurfaced clip from a press event shows Grégoire quickly turning her face away from her husband after he kissed her. “It was obvious for a few years now she can’t stand him,” a Twitter captioned the video, which has been circulating on social media. The clip is incredibly short and not necessarily an indicator of marital issues but there is no denying that Grégoire has been distant from her husband in recent years.

Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire are separating. It was obvious for a few years now she can’t stand him. Another video has her telling him to be humble. This is just another another step in his downfall. Don’t let this news distract you from the important issues Canada facing. pic.twitter.com/7PCvNEqxMl — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 2, 2023

As NPR reports, Sophie has been less visible than earlier on in Trudeau’s term and has not been accompanying him on many official trips. A Canadian official anonymously who spoke to NPR claims Trudeau plans to remain living at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015, while Grégoire has moved to another Ottawa home. Their children will primarily live in their dad’s home in order to maintain stability and Grégoire will reportedly return to Rideau Cottage occasionally including while Trudeau is traveling.