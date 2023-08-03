Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Getting Relationship Advice From Friends That They Reportedly Don’t Want To Listen To

Even though there are rumors that Ariana Grande is giving Ethan Slater space while he figures things out with his wife, Lilly Jay, sources are saying that is not exactly true. The couple, who may or may not have had overlapping timelines with their spouses, are reportedly blazing full speed ahead with their relationship, no matter how bad it looks from the outside.

Behind the scenes, though, Grande and Slater are both being advised to put the brakes at least slightly because the optics aren’t great right now. “Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

These celebrities have all claimed that Ariana Grande had meddled in their relationships. https://t.co/0J90hpiimX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2023

That sentiment is probably of no comfort to Jay, who publicly blasted Grande to Page Six, describing her as “not a girl’s girl.” The Wicked co-stars swear that their relationship didn’t begin until they split with their spouses, but their pals are telling them to “be respectful” of Jay, and Grande’s estranged husband, Dalton Gomez. Slater also has a son, born in August 2022, with his ex-wife, which makes the situation even sadder.

While Grande and Jay are, by all appearances, cooling down, the truth seems to be very different from what the press has been told. “Things are heating up behind the scenes,” the insider said to Us Weekly. “Publicly, they’re backing off, but [in reality], they’re not.” It’s a messy story with an even messier timeline, but Slater and Grande seem to be all-in with their love.

