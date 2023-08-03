Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s California Community Reveal What the Couple Is Really Like

Knowing how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through in the past few years, from media scrutiny to family feuds, we’d understand if they’re a little private and isolated moving forward. New sources, however, are sharing that that’s not necessarily their plan in Montecito, California. In fact, the royal pair seems to be fitting right in.

According to a family insider to People, Markle and Harry are quite casual and laid-back in their new era. “Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude,” the source said. “They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out.”

Another source, who’s a resident in their star-studded town, even shared a sweet anecdote from his time with the Spare author. “The cutest dog dropped his ball by me, and I looked up to ask the owner if I could throw it, and it was Prince Harry,” the source recalled. “He said, ‘Of course,’ and made small talk while I played and pet the dog. It was so cute.”

The same goes for Markle, who’s reportedly just like all the other parents when she picks up her four-year-old son Archie from school. “She talks to everyone,” another Montecito resident said. “There is no pretense.”

Despite recent setbacks, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain a "united front" and rely on each other for strength and support. https://t.co/1zIn41efeU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 2, 2023

As for their time together, sources shared that the couple isn’t into a “big scene.” “They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” the source added, noting that Harry is the one that’s mostly “out and about.”

“They go on hikes with the dogs, work out together and [hang out] in the garden with the kids,” a source said of the parents of two (the pair also share two-year-old Lilibet). In addition, the Sussexes, who are reportedly “together 24/7,” go on “regular” date nights at members-only spots like San Vicente Bungalows and Soho House. Related story Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Latest Philanthropic Endeavor Is Vested In Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet's Futures

As for how the Sussex family fits in with the community, Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards said residents have differing opinions. While some would want the couple to be “more fully engaged with the community,” others are “grumbling” about the increase in paparazzi. “Quite a lot of people are very protective of them,” Mineards continued.

Looks like Markle and Harry are finally happy and getting comfortable in their new home in Montecito. We’re so happy for them!

