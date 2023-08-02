Leah Remini Hits the Church of Scientology With a Major Lawsuit After Alleging They ‘Stalked’ & ‘Harassed’ for the Last 10 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leah Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013, has made it her mission to reveal the truth about what she alleges is a cult. Her Emmy Award-winning series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, criticized the leaders of the religion for abusing its members for decades and they didn’t take to the feedback too kindly.

In a new lawsuit filed on Wednesday in California, the King of Queens star is claiming that she was “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” over the last decade, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Not only is she suing the religious institution, but she also named controversial church leader David Miscavige in her suit.

Despite controversy ensuing around Scientology over the past few years, many celebrities stand by the religion. See which celebrities below: https://t.co/TUL8fYtEsK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 18, 2022

The filing noted that Remini was labeled a “Suppressive Person” after exiting the religion and leaders have sought to “ruin and destroy” her life ever since. She believes it is “her First Amendment right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology’s conduct” and that is why she is seeking to “recover compensatory and punitive damages for the enormous economic and psychological harm” she has faced over the last decade. Remini first voiced her concern in 2006 at the wedding of Tom Cruise to Katie Holmes when she questioned the whereabouts of Miscavige’s wife, Shelley. She was last seen in public in 2007 and Remini went as far as to report her missing after her Scientology departure.

‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This legal filing should irritate the Church of Scientology, which is known for its retaliatory tactics when a member leaves the religion. It was a practice employed against the victims in Danny Masterson’s rape case and leaders have been called out time and again, but this may be the first time they could see consequences for their actions. Remini has been fearless in her battle against the Church of Scientology, so she’s probably hoping this lawsuit will end the alleged harassment once and for all.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.