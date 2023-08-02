Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Donald Trump’s Bombshell Jan. 6 Indictment Might Be His Most Serious Because of the Judge Assigned to His Case

Kristyn Burtt
It’s been a year of indictments for Donald Trump — three, if you are counting — but the latest charges might be his most serious yet because of the judge assigned to his case. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has proven time and again that she isn’t a fan of January 6, 2021, rioters — and that’s probably not good news for the former president.

The Barack Obama-appointed judge has put all 31 convicted insurrectionists in prison and, according to The Washington Post, has exceeded the prosecutors’ recommended sentences nine times. That’s just the tip of the iceberg because Chutkan has also matched the prosecution’s recommendation 14 times and even ordered time behind bars for the misdemeanor charges. Let’s put it this way, if special counsel Jack Smith has an ironclad case, Donald Trump isn’t going to fare well in her courtroom.

Chutkan doesn’t just hand out sentences either, she delivers “strict lectures” to the offenders, according to The Daily Beast. She sternly told a weeping Robert Palmer during his sentencing in December 2021, “It has to be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort is going to be met with absolutely certain punishment. Not staying at home. Not watching Netflix. Not doing what you were doing before you got arrested.”

Donald Trump has crossed her path before when she turned down his request to refuse the National Archives from handing over classified documents to the Jan. 6 House committee in November 2021. His legal team tried to play the executive privilege card, but Chutkan had no time for his nonsense, writing, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.” She was assigned to Donald Trump’s case via a random draw, and it just might be the point in his legal cases when he’s run out of luck.

