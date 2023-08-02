One of Serena Williams’ A-List Friends Was Notably Absent From Her Sex Reveal Party & Fans Have Questions

Given recent rumors of a new feud between Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham, all eyes were on the guest list for Markle’s close friend Serena Williams‘ recent sex reveal party. And, as it turns out, Markle is nowhere to be seen in the photos and videos.

Eagle-eyed fans and outlets took note of Markle’s absence in a social media posts and in a YouTube video that the 23-time Grand Slam winner shared on Monday. In the short clip of their family celebration, Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their five-year-old daughter Olympia found out the former Tennis pro was expecting their second baby girl.

And although the camera stayed on the three of them for most of the time, Markle and her husband Prince Harry were not spotted in the background at any point. Their absence, of course, led fans to speculate. “If Meghan had been invited, the paps would of been called,” tweeted one user, speculating as to why Markle could’ve be snubbed.

Other users, however, also considered that the Duchess could’ve just not wanted to be photographed or taped. “It is possible that the Duchess requested not to be filmed in order to keep her attendance concealed?” another speculated.

And although we might not get to the bottom of the guest list drama anytime soon, it’s safe to say that Markle should’ve been invited if their friendship has remained the same. After all, Williams one of the the friends who helped plan Markle’s baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie back in 2019.

"Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," Williams told Business of Fashion at the time. "I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.'"

"It's been a lot the last few days," Williams admitted.

“It’s been a lot the last few days,” Williams admitted.

Here’s hoping Markle and Williams’ friendship continued to be just as strong and thoughtful throughout the years, after all, mom of two Markle might be the best at giving Williams some advice when baby number two comes around. So, who knows, maybe Markle was there and we’re just not being as eagle-eyed as we’d thought in finding her!

