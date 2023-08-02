Bradley Cooper Is Reportedly Fearful Ex Irina Shayk’s Romance With Tom Brady Could Cross This Line

Irina Shayk’s new dating situation with Tom Brady might be doing more than making headlines, it might be shaking things up with Bradley Cooper. The supermodel and the Oscar winner have done a great job at co-parenting their daughter, Lea, 6, but that might be the reason Cooper is nervous about his ex-girlfriend’s blossoming relationship with the former football star.

Some sources speculate that it’s because Cooper still has feelings for his ex, but it might be more about Brady’s solid reputation as an involved father that has him worried. “Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides,” an insider told the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline. They even go as far as to warn that things could get heated with a “testosterone-fueled smackdown.” But maybe everyone is getting ahead of themselves since Shayk and Brady are still getting to know each other.

Tom Brady. Photo: Courtesy of Hertz/MEGA.

It was just two weeks ago that they were first spotted together after meeting at a wedding earlier in the spring. Their Los Angeles slumber party caught the eye of the paparazzi who photographed Shayk’s comings and goings from Brady’s West Coast home. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen is reportedly unbothered that the athlete has moved on because “it is helpful to her freedom,” per a TMZ source.

With Brady fresh out of his divorce and just getting back to the dating game, it’s probably premature to even think that he would be introduced to Lea. And conversely, it’s doubtful that Bündchen would want her two kids with Brady, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, to meet Shayk at this stage of the game. Cooper probably doesn’t have anything to worry about — for now.

