Beyoncé Made a Telling Lyric Change During Her Latest Renaissance Show After a Recent Scandal

With the way the internet works nowadays, it may take only a couple of hours for a celebrity’s career to be canceled and their reputation to be ruined. And though the so-called “cancel culture” only goes viral when there are reasons, like new accusations of sexual assault, it can take some hard work to be up to date on which stars have been dragged on social media, and who’s managed to make it through.

Most recently, however, Beyoncé proved she’s keeping up with the scandals after a specific moment during her Renaissance show in Boston on Tuesday, August 1. Per CNN, the “CUFF IT” singer made a telling lyric change to the lyrics of “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix).” In the original lyrics, the singer names a series of Black singers who have made history, including Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo.

During Tuesday’s show, however, Beyoncé removed Lizzo’s name from the song and instead repeated Erykah Badu’s name four times.

And if you’re scratching your head about what Lizzo did recently, the “About Damn Time” singer was sued by three former dancers on Tuesday, per Associated Press.

Among the accusations, the plaintiffs (identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez) accuse the Grammy winner, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the dance team, of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment and of creating a hostile work environment.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, the plaintiffs even remembered one specific moment after performing a concert in Amsterdam. Per the documents, the crew then went to a sexually themed show where they were pressured into touching some of the nude dancers.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Knowing how serious these accusations against Lizzo are, we’re applauding Beyoncé for taking a stand and siding with the singer’s former dancers.

