This Major Player in Suits Just Set the Record Straight on Whether Meghan Markle Would Return for a Reboot

While rumors have swirled for weeks now that Meghan Markle is ready to make her acting come back, it seems one major player in her past is saying they’re 100 percent sure whether or not Suits will play a part in her new journey.

Ever since the show came back onto the streaming platform Netflix, and Peacock, it garnered over three billion minutes of watch time, according to the Hollywood Reporter. So naturally, everyone wants a reboot of the hit show, but will the Duchess of Sussex return to reprise her role as Rachel Zane? Executive producer Gene Klein doesn’t think so.

“I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend,” he told TV Line. “[But] I would assume that’s just not possible.”

And thus, all of our dreams of a full Suits revival have been crushed.

Shane Mahood/©USA Network/courtesy Everett Collection.

Suits is a legal drama that follows a group of people working in one of the biggest law firms in New York City. Meghan played the paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2017, leaving a year prior to her wedding to Prince Harry.

This show has had a cult following for years, and Harry even alleged at one point in his memoir Spare that Prince William and Kate Middleton were major fans of the show as well! So while a Suits reboot or reunion may be on the horizon, it seems that as of right now, Meghan will probably not be a part of it.

