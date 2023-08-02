PR Experts Are Weighing in on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Next Chapter & Offer a Realistic Look at Their Future

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going through a challenging time in the press — from their relationship with Hollywood to many British tabloids questioning their friendship status with David and Victoria Beckham. While their royal critics are hoping for their demise from the spotlight, PR experts are weighing in with their assessment of the Sussexes’ career prospects — and it’s not all doom and gloom.

While senior media strategist Joe Quenqua told People that the couple is undergoing “serious growing pains,” there are plenty of signs that they will recover stronger than ever. They left the royal family in a panic at the start of a pandemic with barely a plan in place. They know that life behind palace walls “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family,” so “everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes,” a Sussex insider added. They deserve the grace to find their footing after their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, told their royal tale.

More than one Hollywood expert told the media outlet that the dynamic duo was “being held to a higher standard than others” in the entertainment industry and that there shouldn’t be so much pressure on them to succeed. The studio executives rushed in to sign them to lucrative deals, but another source noted that Spotify never set Harry and Megan up for success. “They were already on unsteady footing even before the ink was dry,” a company insider said.

While their next chapter is a big question mark, Hollywood isn’t writing them off at all. William Morris Endeavor is setting the stage for Meghan’s rewrite and Harry has his Invictus Games docuseries and event to look forward to (and don’t forget, Suits is kicking butt on Netflix). And nobody loves a comeback more than Hollywood, so it’s kind of pointless for any critic to think Harry and Meghan are done for good — they are only getting started.

