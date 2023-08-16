Marilyn Monroe’s Rumored Affairs With JFK & His Brother Bobby Were Overheard on Secret Tapes, Says Investigator

A private investigator who claims he was hired to gather intel on the Kennedy brothers says he overheard multiple romantic interactions between Marilyn Monroe both Robert Kennedy and John F. Kennedy. While appearing in the Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, John Danoff claimed he was tasked with digging up some dirt on the brothers by one of their rivals.

As part of his work, Danoff says he installed listening devices in the home of the Some Like It Hot actress and in a beach house owned by John and Robert’s brother-in-law, Peter Lawford, who was married to Patricia Kennedy Lawford and was renowned for hosting wild parties that Monroe occasionally attended. “I’m beginning to recognise the voices, the Bostonian accent and Marilyn Monroe,” Danoff recalled, per The Sun. “I heard the President call Marilyn, ‘Marilyn’, or Marilyn calling the President the ‘Prez.'”

Another private investigator and former police officer who worked with Danoff, Fred Otash, described hearing similar exchanges and even a few involving Robert. “There were numerous tapes made on Marilyn and Jack at the beach house in the act of loving making,” he recalled. “They went into the bedroom where there was another transmitter, which picked up cuddly talk and taking off her clothes, the sex act in the bed.” He added that there were tapes that mentioned Robert and Marilyn’s alleged plans to meet up. “There were more tapes made out of Robert Kennedy and Monroe as opposed to Jack Kennedy and Monroe.”

John F. Kennedy Getty.

Danoff and Otash alleged they were hired by Jimmy Hoffa, a union leader with rumored Mafia ties who was targeted by Attorney General Robert Kennedy over his alleged illegal activities. The Lawford’s Palm Spring home was a logical place for bugging due to their love for partying — Peter Lawford was famously a member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack. “They were placed under the carpets, in the chandeliers and in the ceiling fixtures,” Otash says of the recording devices.

Two regular attendees at the infamous parties, Dean Martin and his wife Jeanne, also spoke in the documentary and Jeanne called Peter Lawford a “pimp” for the Kennedy brothers. “They would do it just as soon in front of anybody,” she recalled. “Yeah, their wives would be in the other room…I mean, I’ve had a hand up my breasts.” Of JFK’s shamelessness, she said: “The President owned it.”

It is widely rumored, though never confirmed by any involved parties, that Monroe had a brief fling with John F. Kennedy during his presidency and marriage to Jackie Kennedy. She allegedly then moved on to his younger brother and may even have had relations with him up until her August 4, 1962 death. Related story Insiders Say ‘It’s Just a Matter of Time’ Until Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Make This Monumental Step Together

Before you go, click here to see photos of Marilyn Monroe’s too-short life.