Paulina Porizkova Reveals She’s ‘Terrified’ of Posting on Social Media After Facing Legal Action

Being a celebrity, whether they’d like to admit it or not, does not come with its own set of rules. While some celebrities keep their relationships private, others are happy to share some loved-up PDA, or while some never do interviews, others love to share about their lives and upcoming projects. Overall, it’s safe to say there’s no right or wrong way to deal with fame. Learning that, however, might come with its pitfalls, as Paulina Porizkova recently learned.

Recently, the supermodel opened up on Instagram about being sued after reposting a photo on the social platform.

Porizkova’s story started with her saying she was “terrified” of posting anything on social media. “Of what, you may wonder?” she wrote in the caption of the seemingly makeup-free selfie.

“Of getting sued. Again.”

“Here’s the deal. Last year, while posting about the horrors in Ukraine, I used photos I found on IG to illustrate the story,” she began. “Six months later, I was slapped with a lawsuit by a law firm on behalf of one photographer. I had used his photo without his approval or without paying for usage.”

Porizkova then went on to admit that she didn’t know reposting someone’s photo could be considered “illegal.” “My images are used all the time, and unless someone is trying to sell something with the images, I thought this was fine,” she said. “It turns out it’s not.”

Porizkova then revealed she ended up settling the case in court because, despite her “best intentions,” “they were right.” She added, “And boy, did that turn out to be an expensive mistake!” Related story Eva Mendes Has Fans Raving Over This All-Sponge 'Oscar Lewk'

Overall, however, it seemed like the model was more angry at having to go to court than actually having to spend the money. “There are law firms that do nothing but scour social media for dummies like myself who have enough followers to pay up,” she said.

And although the experience may have changed what she reposts moving forward, it looks like the experience might change her whole approach to Instagram too, at least for the time being. “So, if you find my thread unbearable in its vanity and narcissism already, it’s not gonna get better,” she said. “You may want to unfollow now before I annoy you further.” We’d never even think of it, Paulina!

“For those of you who don’t mind- thank you for taking this journey called life with me,” she continued. “I’m so very grateful for you!”

In the comment section, fans of Porizkova are seen giving their support for want seemed like a very stressful situation. “First I’m so sorry that happened!” wrote one follower. “I would have thought the photographer would’ve been grateful for the additional exposure for their work and for supporting the people Ukraine.” Another follower, who just happens to be a photographer, also chimed in. “I would never stoop to suing someone for using one without my permission,” the user wrote. “I might ask them to take it down. And I do not make a lot of money…. I just don’t believe in scamming people for money. Sounds like he was taking advantage of your celebrity to make an easy buck.”

Indeed it sounds like Porizkova was forced into a lawsuit she had no choice but to pay up and settle. We’re just hoping her incredible photos and reflective captions keep coming!

