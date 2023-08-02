Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Aren’t Shy About Their Hot Love for Each Other in New NSFW Snapshots

Kristyn Burtt
If anyone is wondering how Jeff Bezos is enjoying his engagement summer to Lauren Sánchez, then look no further than their recent paparazzi photos. The couple, who has been vacationing in the Mediterranean all season on his $500 million yacht, turned up the heat in an intimate moment caught by the camera lens.

Last Thursday, the Amazon founder was spotted giving his fiancée a smooch, but it turned into something a bit steamier. (See the photos HERE.) The grainy snapshots show him laying on top of her (yes, his clothes are on), while Sánchez wraps her legs around his waist — we warned you, NSFW images! This isn’t anything new for the lovebirds who are often seen holding hands, engaging in PDA, and giving a love tap to each other on the behind. Honestly, this is pretty typical behavior for them.

And who could blame them? The billionaire and the former news anchor are enjoying a fancy-free holiday that’s lasted for months so far. They got engaged and are also in the midst of renovating their $175million dream home in Beverly Hills. Things are easy and breezy for them right now as they lunch with A-listers, like Oprah Winfrey, and take the summer off because they can afford to.

When they return to the U.S., they will be headed to Malibu where they are renting Kenny G’s estate for a whopping $600,000 per month until their 90210 home is ready. It will also be time to start planning a wedding, which we have no doubt will cost millions with every familiar face in Hollywood getting an invite — and lots of PDA will likely be on display.

