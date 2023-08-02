A New Source Reveals What Went Wrong in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Spotify Deal & It’s Not What You’d Expect

When Spotify and Archewell Audio announced that they “mutually agreed to part ways” back in June, we can’t say we were too surprised. After all, despite the success of Markle’s podcast Archetypes, it was the only project the Sussexes has released since signing the reported $20 million deal and the music platform had already announced some major changes to their business strategy.

Now, a couple of months since the news hit the headlines, sources are revealing what really went down behind the scenes of Markle’s podcast –which had incredible guest stars like Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and more– and why their collaboration eventually didn’t work out.

Per sources to People, the Sussexes were not set up for success at the company. “They were given no formal lay of the land to kick things off, so they were already on unsteady footing even before the ink was dry,” the source revealed.

As for why only Archetypes was released by Archewell Audio during their time together, the source revealed it wasn’t entirely due to the couple. “[Archewell Audio had] a lot of ideas and did pitch them,” the source said, adding that there was “too much red tape” to move things along. “Things moved very slowly on both ends,” the source explained.

Most of all, experts also dished on one of the most overarching reasons the podcast, and any other Sussex project they had a hard time landing recently, failed to launch: increased expectations. “The royal element and, in some ways, the drama around them inflated the price, deals and expectations,” said a top Hollywood insider.

“Very few other production companies are measured by what’s actually hit the airwaves,” echoed another source, who added that their company still has “plenty of things that are in different phases.” Related story Sources Say Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship Has Drastically Changed In This Surprising Way

Speaking of different phases, it seems like Markle and Harry are staying focused on their future projects instead of getting held up in the past. In April, for example, Markle signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (or WME for short). In the announcement, Markle’s new team said they will focus on “building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more.”

Per Us Weekly, Markle is also thinking about reviving her lifestyle site, The Tig. The pair will also be headed to Germany in September for Harry’s Invictus Games. We can’t wait to keep up with what they do next!

