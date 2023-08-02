Prince William Gets Outed on Social Media for Reportedly Staging a ‘Surprise’ Royal Appearance

Prince William made headlines last week for his very social media-worthy appearance with the YouTube channel, Sorted Food, to promote the work of three Earthshot Prize winners. The “surprise” element of serving up food to unsuspecting customers makes for a very buzz-worthy moment — but that viral video might not be so spontaneous.

The Prince of Wales is being accused of staging the scene by anti-monarchists, who revealed how the royal appearance was pulled off. The Campaign to Abolish the Monarchy Twitter account shared this message with their followers, “The supposedly “shocked diners” were invited to a closed film venue, with a hired van, to be photographed & filmed for a publicity video. They were told where to stand & what to do when meeting ‘prince’ William.” They also followed up their damning evidence with the hashtags, “#royalpropaganda #PropagandaStudies #NotMyPrince.”

Republic, the most vocal opposition group to the royal family, also jumped into the conversation calling out the British media for playing right into the “propaganda.” They wrote, “The royals produce a staged video and @ITVand @SkyNews report it as if it were a genuine moment of surprise from ‘diners in london.'” People were absolutely savage in the comments about William and the video to make him look relatable. One account snarked, “Should’ve asked Kate to play the piano in the background for a bit more authenticity…!” Another added, “The British media has long been complicit in helping the royal family control what you see and hear (or rather, don’t see and hear) about them and their activities.”

One Twitter user asked a genuine question about the reportedly staged incident, “So are those outlets going to retract their ‘made to look like news’ content or what??” Well, we don’t expect a response from the palace, but just remember, the royals are trying hard to stay relevant in 2023. If the staged rumor is true, then they took a classic page from the Hollywood playbook and created a scene that would serve up some good PR for William.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.