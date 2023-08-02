Why Tom Brady Is Excluding His Rumored Girlfriend Irina Shayk From His 46th Birthday Plans

Despite their romance heating up, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk reportedly have no plans to celebrate his upcoming birthday together. The retired NFL quarterback is set to turn 46 on August 3 and it looks like he’s set to have a great year after embarking on a new relationship with Shayk, 37. Brady was seen caressing the model’s face after allegedly spending the night together in late July.

“He’ll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children,” a source revealed to Us Weekly, noting that Brady, “traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them.” The source says Brady is “still seeing” Shayk but is as focused as ever on his three children. He shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” the source says. “He’s out of the country and focusing on his family.” A separate source said the couple’s romance is “very new, but they’re enjoying spending time with each other.” It is Brady first public relationship, aside from many unconfirmed rumors about other flings, since his divorce from Bündchen last year.

Bündchen is reported to be unbothered by the budding romance but another ex in the picture is allegedly having a very different reaction. Bradley Cooper, who shares a daughter with Irina Shayk and was rumored to be getting back with her last year, is reportedly not too happy with his replacement.

Since his divorce, Brady has been vocal about wanting to be very present for his kids. “Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Brady wrote via Instagram in June. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily) and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most.”