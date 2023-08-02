This Major Donald Trump Critic Takes a Jab at How He’s Handling His Legal Fees

Chris Christie is sounding off on the highly controversial and talked about means that Donald Trump has been using to fund his legal fees. That’s right; Christie has some questions (and solutions) about Trump’s PAC.

On Aug 1, Christie didn’t hesitate to tell CNBC’s Squawk Box via New York Post exactly what he thought about Trump using his Save America PAC to pay off his legal bills. “Most of the money that middle-class Americans have given to him, he spent on his own legal fees,” he said, referring to the recent findings from FEC, Trump has spent over $40 million on legal costs this year alone from his PAC, along with nearly $20 million he spent throughout 2022.

Christie added that he believes Trump should use other means to fund his legal troubles, saying, “I mean, this guy’s a billionaire, and how about go down the street — maybe just sells Trump Tower and pay for his legal fees that way. Or maybe sell the plane, he could do that, or one of the golf courses.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Home Alone 2 star owns around 17 aircrafts, and per Golfweek, owns 16 golf courses around the world from Florida to Dubai. And for those wondering: Trump Tower is worth around $300 million.

Trump’s PAC has been under fire lately for using the donations from his supporters to fund his now-three indictments, his subordinates’ legal fees, as well as for paying stylists and hairdressers for his wife Melania Trump. However, it’s not legally required that these funds go straight to the campaign.

A PAC, which is, summed up, according to FEC, it is a committee that works to finance their candidates for federal and nonfederal offices. PACs are allowed to make unlimited, independent payments, per DonorBox. And ABCNews previously reported back in 2021 that “many lawmakers” use their PAC money for more fundraising and living-large expenses rather than using them for political contributions.

