Sources Say Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship Has Drastically Changed In This Surprising Way

Since going public with their relationship back in 2016, the world has been fascinated with what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to, be it to celebrate their successes or criticize their every move. Most recently, after a series of unfortunate events, including the unexpected end to their Spotify deal, or the fact that their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, wasn’t nominated for an Emmy, that is more true than ever. After all, everyone is asking themselves: How are they doing?

Luckily for fans and critics alike, Us Weekly just received some inside scoop on how the Sussexes are doing in this “challenging” time and it’s quite the opposite of what some separation rumors were speculating. Per one source, Markle and Harry are a “united front” now more than ever. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the source added.

As for how the two feel about the backlash, they’re trying their best not to be buried by criticisms. “Harry and Meghan can’t keep track of the negative things people say about them. It’s relentless,” a source said. “They do their best to rise above it, but of course, it gets to them — how could it not?”

So, given how aware they are of what people’s thoughts are on them, they’ve looked to each other for comfort and strength. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides,” said another source. “They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.” So true!

From Meghan Markle to Oprah, check out which celebrities have made Montecito their home! https://t.co/YVVZb6fTwh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 2, 2023

Also in the cover story, sources spilled on what their life looks like in California, and how that has also only brought them closer. “They go on hikes with the dogs, work out together and [hang out] in the garden with the kids,” a source said of the parents of two (two-year-old Lilibet and four-year-old Archie). In addition, the Sussexese, who are reportedly “together 24/7,” go on “regular” date nights at members-only spots like San Vicente Bungalows and Soho House.

Despite the dates and quality time, however, sources also revealed Harry is missing his friends and overall lifestyle in the U.K. “Back home, his summers were full of travel and weddings and exploring. Harry’s made friends in California, but they’re not like his London crew,” the source added. Related story A New Source Reveals What Went Wrong in Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Spotify Deal & It’s Not What You’d Expect

As for the speculation around their separation, the two won’t be addressing it anytime soon. “Harry and Meghan believe that feeding into that false narrative only gives it more attention,” a source said. “Sure, their relationship has challenges, but they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work.”

Looks like Markle and Harry are doing just fine despite all the unfortunate news recently. May they always look at each other for strength and support!

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

