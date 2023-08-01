Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her ‘Beautiful Little Guesthouse’ From Her Montecito Home on Airbnb – See Inside!

Whether you’ve ever wanted to perform on a stage, act on a set or just walk a red carpet, most of us have wanted to be a celebrity at one time or another. Now, thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow‘s newest collaboration, two lucky people will be able to live like ones as she lists her Montecito home‘s guesthouse on Airbnb.

Paltrow announced the news on Instagram, alongside a video of her touring the one-bedroom and one-bathroom property. “Behind me is my beautiful little guesthouse which I’m about to list on Airbnb,” she said at the beginning of the video.

Over her tour, the video explained a bit of the partnership with the home-rental company which “hopes to make the world feel a little less lonely.” “[Airbnb] asked unexpected hosts to create unique shared experiences and connections,” the explanation continued.

As for the guesthouse, the Shakespeare in Love star showed all the rooms, including the living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a “lovely little bar” and the bedroom with “nice high ceilings.” In the bathroom, in addition to a gorgeous soaking tub, Paltrow also decked the space with her favorite goop products. “Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came!” she said.

“This is nestled right in nature so you can come and have a zen moment with lots of light and fresh air,” Paltrow continued, showing the attached grassy lawn, pool and patio area.

Next, Paltrow showed the dining room which is connected to a massive wine cellar. “Another amazing thing we can do when you come and stay is we could have a little chef’s dinner together in our wine room,” she said. “And you can select whatever bottle of wine you like and we can have a fantastic cozy dinner with your guests and my husband [Brad Falchuk].” Talk about an irresistible offer! Related story Kim Kardashian Lightens Her Real Estate Load By Selling $3.5 Million Fixer-Upper in Hidden Hills

“I have everything set up for you, and cannot wait to host you in the guesthouse. See you soon!” Paltrow said at the end of the video.

Looking at the listing, the guesthouse is set to go live Aug 15 at 10:00 am PDT and will be available for only one one-night stay for up to two guests on Saturday, September 9.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community have made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote in the caption of the video. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

The actress and wellness entrepreneur continued, “While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course, you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

In the comments, fans are eager to be selected to join Paltrow for one night only. “Me me me 🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️🙋🏾‍♂️,” wrote one commenter. “I will literally pay my life savings to go stay with Gwyneth 😂,” wrote another.

If you’re interested in snagging that coveted spot, good luck, competition for an experience like this will be extremely tough!

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!

