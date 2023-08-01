Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turned Every Single Head While Rocking a White Lace Lingerie Set

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is reminding everyone that she is the queen of head-turning, ethereal lingerie photos. Whether it’s a high-profile photo shoot or a simple mirror video like this one, she commands all eyes on her when she puts on a gorgeous set of lacy lingerie.

On July 31, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star shared a video to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Ad | The perfect set for summer from my Rosie Lingerie collection 🤍 combining delicate French-designed lace with satin trims.” She added the details of the new drop my writing, “@marksandspencer Aster plunge bra – T816437B, Aster high leg knickers – T816437L.”

In the video, we see Huntington-Whiteley showing off her toned physique and mile-long legs while modeling a white and lacy lingerie set from the bridal collection of her Marks and Spencer line. She gives details on the delicate sleepwear, along with showing how gorgeous she looks in the jaw-dropping mirror video,

This isn’t the first time that Huntington-Whiteley has made our jaws drop with a stunning lingerie ad, and we’re sure it won’t be the last. She’s worked with multiple brands over the years on creating gorgeous, accessible lingerie for her fans, along with adding her own touch of sexy femininity to it all.

Along with being the ROSE INC founder and prolific model, she’s all about one’s inner beauty. She shared in a previous interview with #legend what beauty means to her. “I think we all know beauty really starts from the inside,” she said. “Therefore, it’s really just a state of being and the person that you choose to reflect into the world. To me, it means warmth, humility, love, and just being a caring, loving individual.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

